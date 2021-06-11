For all Aquaman fans, here's the good news. We knew the King of The Seven Seas will be back on the big screen again. But now we even have the title. Aquaman 2 will be called Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Check out the announcement here...

'Aquaman 2' is officially titled 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' 🔱 (via James Wan | IG) pic.twitter.com/tld8ErwRGI — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 10, 2021

