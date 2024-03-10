Ariana Grande made a highly anticipated return to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, marking her comeback to the iconic late-night comedy show after an eight-year hiatus. Her appearance coincided with the release of her seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," following a three-year break since her last album, "Positions." Grande returned to the SNL stage and performed "Imperfect for You". Ariana Grande's Lifesize Wax Statue Unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Sydney (View Pic).

Ariana Grande Performs On SNL

ariana grande performing the bridge of “we can’t be friends” on SNL pic.twitter.com/u8DfD5OSMY — ale ☀️ (@17POSITIONS) March 10, 2024

