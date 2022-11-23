Michael Armand Hammer, businessman and father of Armie Hammer, died on November 20. He was 67. Michael breathed his last on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Rapper Mino aka Song Min-ho's Father Passes Away, YG Entertainment Issues Statement.

Michael Armand Hammer Passes Away

