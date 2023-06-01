Armie Hammer is no more in legal trouble. Reportedly, the actor who was accused by multiple women of sexual abuse as well as rape, will not face any charges. As per Variety, The LA County DA’s office has decided not to file sexual assault charges against the actor, following a long investigation conducted by LAPD. The actor has been cleared of all allegations due to the 'lack of evidence'. Armie Hammer Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse and Suicide Attempt Following Rape Allegations.

Armie Hammer Is No More in Legal Mess:

