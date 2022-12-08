New trailer of Shotgun Wedding is out and it's quite action packed. Starring Jennifer Lopez (Darcy) and Josh Duhamel (Tom) as the leads, the video sees their wedding getting crashed by pirates. The film releases on the streaming giant on January 27, 2023. Shotgun Wedding: Jennifer Lopez, Armie Hammer to Topline Jason Moore's Action-Comedy.

Watch Shotgun Wedding New Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)