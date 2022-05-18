Discovery+ is working on an extensive slate of true crime specials including a special about the alleged crimes of Armie Hammer and his family. The documentary titled House of Hammer will look into different scandals over the course of five generations of Hammer’s family. Next Goal Wins: Armie Hammer Gets Replaced by Will Arnett for Taika Waititi’s Soccer Comedy Drama.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

A documentary special about the alleged crimes of Armie Hammer and his family titled ‘HOUSE OF HAMMER’ is in the works. The series examines different scandals over the course of five generations of Armie Hammer’s family. (Source: https://t.co/kj9HaycSlm) pic.twitter.com/JEnlgtLwNK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)