Dakota Johnson took shots at Armie Hammer's cannibalism allegations at Sundance in a hilarious way. Talking about how she was offered the role of the infamous peach from Call Me by Your Name, Johnson joked that "thank god" she didn't get the role, otherwise she "would've been another woman that Armie Hammer had tried to eat." Armie Hammer Booked as a Suspect by Los Angeles Police Department in Rape-Sexual Assault Case.

Check Out the Dakota Johnson's Joke on Armie Hammer:

Dakota Johnson jokes at #Sundance that she was offered the role of the peach in 'Call Me by Your Name,' but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts: “Thank god, though, because then I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer had tried to eat.” pic.twitter.com/WKtxiyNR6w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2023

