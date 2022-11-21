As per YG Entertainment, rapper Mino aka Song Min-ho's father is no more. Reportedly, WINNER's group member, Mino's dad was battling a disease since quite a long time. FYI, the funeral will take place privately on November 23 for family and close friends only. Song Kang’s Visuals at Italian Perfume Acqua di Parma’s Opening Event Leaves Netizens in Awe (View Pics).

Check It Out:

YG shares that father of #WINNER #Mino passed away earlier today & he is currently at the mortuary with his family. The funeral will take place privately on 23 with family and close friends only. Deep condolences for the ones left behind https://t.co/WdaHf2FXfC #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/P4JUWPxrS9 — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) November 21, 2022

