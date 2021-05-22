Army Of The Dead is the new movie that hit Netflix today and the social media is buzzing with praise for yet another Zack Snyder bonanza. Huma Qureshi debuts with the zombie apocalypse movie in Hollywood. She had shared her character poster as well and a BTS pic. But the actress in reality has a very limited screen time which has left many of her fans really disappointed. Then there are also those who were completely oblivious that she is even a part of the film. We have compiled a few fan reactions for you.

Check out the fans' reaction to Huma Qureshi's debut in Hollywood

army of the dead: zack snyder essentially remade ocean’s 11 but with zombies and i am very ok with it. props for casting indian actress huma qureshi 🧟‍♀️ — 𝓋𝒾𝒹𝒽𝒾𝓈𝒽𝒶 (@vide0head) May 21, 2021

Just shock, no awe

Damn, Huma Qureshi is in the Army of The Dead? — ਦਲਵੀਰ ਮਾਨ (@DalveerSMann) May 22, 2021

Amazing!

WTF Huma Qureshi is in Army of the Dead Zack Snyder amazed me here — Sudarshan Basyal (@bsylsudarshan) May 21, 2021

It's not all bad!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is fucking EXCELLENT. Exactly what I was hoping for. Also a treat to see Huma Qureshi on screen after ages — Twisted Override (@TwistedOverride) May 21, 2021

Unpopular but an opinion nonetheless

Unpopular Opinion 📢 Huma Qureshi Was an unnecessary character in Army Of The Dead by Zack Synder...The story would hve been different if she was not there 🙂 P.s - don't sue me for this 😗✌#ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder — Trying•To•Be•Normal (@BearerDark) May 21, 2021

The varying degrees of neglect

About Huma Qureshi's role in Army Of the Dead...lets just say it is not as ridiculous as Anil Kapoor in Mission Impossible but nowhere near what Irrfan did in Life Of Pi or Priyanka Chopra in Quantico. — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)