Aubrey Plaza is reportedly set to play the villain in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While her role remains unknown, this will be Plaza's second time playing a Marvel antagonist after starring as Lenny Busker in Legion. Agatha: Coven of Chaos will also star Kathryn Hahn as the titular character with Joe Locke joining her too in an undisclosed role. Agatha: Coven of Chaos Drops Winter 2023; Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Spinoff Gets a New Name and Streaming Date.

Check Out the Tweet:

