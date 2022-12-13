James Cameron would not be attending the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water aka Avatar 2 in Los Angeles as he has tested positive for Covid. He told Deadline, “I am in LA, just back from Tokyo, and I managed to pick up Covid on the plane, so I’m isolated and can’t go to my own premiere tonight.” Avatar The Way of Water Review: Early Reactions Call James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel a 'Visual Spectacle', Say its 'Bigger' and 'Better' Than the First One.

James Cameron To Skip Avatar 2 Premiere

James Cameron Skipping Hollywood ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere After Testing Positive For Covid https://t.co/1oq4Zzzr5Y — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 12, 2022

