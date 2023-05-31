American rapper Azealia Banks let her feelings be known when the star took to her Instagram stories to blast The 1975 singer Matty Healy. Defending Ice Spice from the comments Healy had made on a podcast in the past, Banks said that he is "not a star" and that he also is "one shared needle away from tetanus." Banks would also go on to comment on his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift saying "there are much cooler people to work with." Noel Gallagher Slams Matty Healy Following His Comments Saying Oasis Need to 'Grow Up', Calls The 1975 'Sh*t' and Says they Should 'Split Up'.

Check Out Azealia Banks' Comments:

Azealia Banks defends Ice Spice from Matty Healy in a series of Instagram stories: “you're not a star, nor are you good at whatever this crappy ass mid-2000s indie pitchfork darling fantasy you're trying to sell. Ice Spice has MILES more originality, than you will ever.” pic.twitter.com/H0nRxN5O4k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 30, 2023

