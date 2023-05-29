When it came to Matty Healy, Oasis' lead Noel Gallagher didn't mince his words and let it all out. When The 1975 singer commented on Oasis saying that they should "grow up" and "reunite," Gallagher took the comments personally and slammed Healy in the interview saying that he should go over how "sh*t" his band is and that they need to "split up." Taylor Swift Papped With Rumoured Beau Matty Healy in Car Arriving at Her Nashville Condo (View Pics).

Check Out Noel Gallagher's Full Comments on Matt Healy:

Noel Gallagher responds to The 1975's Matty Healy saying Oasis need to “grow up” and reunite: “Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say? He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.” 🔗: https://t.co/Nyx726lj0q pic.twitter.com/RtGjA9JL48 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 28, 2023

