Hollywood legend Michael J Fox, 62, received a thunderous standing ovation at the BAFTAs 2024 night. The beloved Back to the Future star graced the stage to present the prestigious Best Film award to Oppenheimer, leaving no star unmoved. A-listers like Cate Blanchett, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie were captured on camera, rising to their feet and applauding with genuine warmth. Despite managing Parkinson's disease, Fox navigated the stage with grace, initially using a wheelchair before delivering his presentation with unwavering poise. BAFTA 2024: From Margot Robbie's Barbie to Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon, 11 Movies That Had Zero Wins Despite Multiple Nominations!

Michael J Fox Earns Standing Ovatoion:

