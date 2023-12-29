Barack Obama might not be in the Oval Office in USA, but he's still ruling the playlist game! From Beyoncé to Kendrick Lamar, Tyla's "Water," and Mitski's "My Love Mine All Mine," this ex-president of USA isn't stuck in the past, he's jamming with the now. He even unleashed a summer playlist and guess what? As the year winds down, he's dropping his top 28 favourites, asking for more tunes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Barack's not just flipping pages; he's spinning tracks and asking for recommendations like a music-crazy president on a quest for beats! He's grooving to Latin beats like “TQG” by Karol G and Shakira and “La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma; getting folksy with “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves and more. Barack Obama Unveils Top Movie Picks of 2023: Oppenheimer, Air, and Leave the World Behind Dominate His Favourites List.

