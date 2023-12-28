As 2023 draws to a close, Barack Obama, true to tradition, unveiled his year-end favourite movies on Instagram. The former president revealed his top movie picks, including Rustin, Leave the World Behind, and American Symphony. Notably, he showcased a range of films, mentioning The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, and Past Lives among his conflict-free favorites. Obama's diverse selection expanded to include Blackberry, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Air, Polite Society, and A Thousand and One. Barack Obama Summer Playlist 2023: Former US President Shares List of His Favourite Songs of the Season on Twitter.

See Barack Obama's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

