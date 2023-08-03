Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie is doing amazingly well at the worldwide box office. As per reports, the fantasy flick has managed to earn over $850 million at the global BO. The movie's success has been attributed to a number of factors, including its positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth. The film also benefited from its superb marketing campaign. Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj Pose Together at Barbie's Global Premiere in LA (Watch Video).

Barbie Box Office Update:

#Barbie has crossed $850 MILLION at the global box office. pic.twitter.com/qzpcecV2jw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

