Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj were seen serving eleganza at Barbie movie's global premiere in LA. While the actress looked stunning in a black shiny couture paired with matching hand gloves, on the other hand, the singer went casual and was seen opting for a co-ord set. Both the girls were clicked having a gala time in each other's company. Check it out. Barbie Movie Premiere in LA! Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Gal Gadot and More Celebs Grace the Pink Carpet in Style (View Pics and Videos).

Margot Robbie and Nick Minaj:

Margot Robbie and fellow #Barbie Nicki Minaj at the #BarbieMovie premiere in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/xOOpv1CYA6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 10, 2023

