Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has grossed over $900 million at worldwide box office. The Greta Gerwig's film is heading towards historic $1 billion mark. Barbie opened to more than $300 million worldwide in its first weekend, and has since continued to perform well at the ticket window. The film's success is also a sign of the growing power of female-led movies at BO. In recent years, there have been a number of successful female-led films including Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel and Black Widow. Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film Grosses $850 Million Globally, Beats Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to Be Second Highest Grosser of 2023.

Barbie Box Office Collection Update:

