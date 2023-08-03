Barbiemania continues to sweep the globe as Barbie breaks yet another box office record. According to reports, Barbie beats Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3 and becomes the second highest-grossing movie of the year. Barbie has now outgrossed 2017's Wonder Woman, making it the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman. Margot Robbie- Ryan Gosling's film earned $850 million at the box office. Congratulations to the cast and crew of Barbie for this achievement! Barbie Box Office Collection: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film Crosses $850 Million Worldwide – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

According to Deadline, "Barbie" has crossed $850 million globally as of Tuesday, making it the second highest-grossing film this year, surpassing Jia Ling's "Hello, Huan-ying Li" and Patty Jenkins's "Wonder Woman." (Photo/Barbie film website) pic.twitter.com/eLvdvuSD21 — National Business Daily (@NBDPress) August 3, 2023

