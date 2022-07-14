In what's one of the most anticipated movies of next year, no one exactly knows what Barbie is going to be about. With a leaked plot synopsis and some set photos that paint a very different picture, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie surely are cooking up something that's going to surprise us. Now, Ryan Gosling who plays Ken in the movie has also commented on it by saying that Barbie is not what we think it is. Whatever it may be, we will get to know when Barbie releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Barbie: Margot Robbie Punches Groper in This Set Video From Greta Gerwig's Film; Ryan Gosling's Ken Lets Out a Hilarious Scream (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Ryan Gosling says ‘BARBIE’ is “not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don't think that's what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?” “That's all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come & box me up” (Source: https://t.co/Fnhq1sk6AH) pic.twitter.com/E37fN7wpuG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2022

