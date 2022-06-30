It's another day, and we have another Barbie set video. This new set video showcases Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken in roller blades. The video then sees a groper harass Margot Robbie's Barbie which leads her to punching him, which causes Ryan Gosling to let out a hilarious scream. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Barbie: Pictures Of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Filming A Roller-Blading Scene Go Viral!

Check Out The Set Video Below:

RYAN GOSLING'S KEN SCREAM 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cyrXm4oM10 — pop culture (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)