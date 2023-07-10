Ryan Gosling showcased his singing prowess and emotional depth in his role as Ken in the highly anticipated film Barbie. Warner Bros. has unveiled an official music video for the Greta Gerwig-directed tentpole, featuring Gosling's heartfelt rendition of the song "I'm Just Ken." The track explores Ken's feelings of being perpetually in Barbie's shadow and his contemplation of a life without her. The accompanying video showcases Gosling's vulnerable side, with scenes of a shirtless Ken shedding tears and grappling with intense emotions. Barbie: Billie Eilish's Song 'What Was I Made For?" From Margot Robbie's Film to Release on This Date!

Check Out The Song Here:

First look at Ken’s song ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the #Barbie movie. pic.twitter.com/kzmSgEr8St — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2023

