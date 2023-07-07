The soundtrack for Barbie continues to be stacked with various talented artists as Billie Eilish is the latest star to release a song for the film. Eilish announced the song's title to be "What Was I Made For" and revealed that it will release on July 13 at 7 AM PT. She joins artists like Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and more to contribute to the original soundtrack of the movie. Barbie Song Dance the Night: Dua Lipa Shares Sneak Peek of New Soundtrack with This Exciting Video! – Watch.

Check Out Billie Eilish's Post:

View this post on Instagram

