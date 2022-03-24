The cast for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie continues to grow. The upcoming Margot Robbie film reportedly has cast Sex Education star Emma Mackey. This certainly will spark a great amount of discourse online seeing how fans have called Robbie and Mackey lookalikes. Barbie is scheduled to release sometime in 2023 and will also star Ryan Gosling.

Check Out The Source:

‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackey has reportedly been cast in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’ alongside lookalike Margot Robbie. https://t.co/E5Ev2b831S pic.twitter.com/LT6gvwn7Sg — Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) March 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)