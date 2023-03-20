The team behind Scream VI surely has to be ecstatic as the film has been extremely successful at the box office. With an estimated budget of $33 million to $35 million, the slasher film has soared past $100 million worldwide earning a total of $116 million. Scream VI is playing in theatres right now. Scream VI Movie Review: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera’s Slasher Film is Franchise’s Most Satisfying and Goriest Sequel Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office Reports:

#ScreamVI has crossed $116M at the worldwide box office after just 10 days of release.

