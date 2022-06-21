On June 20, Hollywood star Ben Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. During their interaction, the actor hailed the comedian-turned-president as his 'hero' for standing strong amidst the ongoing chaos in Ukraine due to Russia's invasion. "What you've done, the way that you've rallied the country, the world, it's really inspiring," Ben added further. Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Siemens To 'Exit' Russian Market as a Result of Ukraine War.

Watch Video:

VIDEO: Hollywood star Ben Stiller meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/7PhrCDLQy4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 21, 2022

