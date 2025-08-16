On Friday, August 15, US President Donald Trump said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin "made some headway" and "great progress" in their bilateral meeting in Alaska, but further added that "there's no deal until there's a deal". After the summit in Alaska, Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should make a deal as "Russia is a very big power" and "Ukraine is not". The US President also said that they are going to set up a meeting between Zelensky, Putin and himself. "I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate. And I'll, of course, call up President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and tell him about today's meeting. It's ultimately up to them," Trump said after the summit in Anchorage, Alaska. Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Donald Trump Says He and Vladimir Putin Made ‘Great Progress’ Toward Peace Deal, Will Call Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Leaders (Watch Video).

Zelensky Should Make a Deal, Says US President Donald Trump

