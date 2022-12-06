Looks like Dwayne Johnson's big DC release failed to electrify the audiences as the film is projected to lose somewhere between $50 Million to $100 Million. With it needing $600 Million just to break even, the film currently has grossed $380 Million at the worldwide box office since its October 21 release. Black Adam Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Could Not Save This Rushed and Messy DC Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

‘BLACK ADAM’ reportedly needed to earn around $600M to break even. Some industry insiders think the film could lose $50M-$100M in its theatrical run. (Source: https://t.co/LwnDDijYMx) pic.twitter.com/9b2M5iWbAs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 6, 2022

