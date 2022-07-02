Dwayne Johnson will be starring in his upcoming DC film, Black Adam that focuses on Wayne as someone who is bestowed with powers by Egyptian Gods and then imprisoned. After he is freed from his tomb, he is ready to unleash his powers on the modern world. Now, recently many fans started speculating that Henry Cavill's Superman, may make a cameo in the post- credits scene of Black Adam, after Dwayne replied to a fan's tweet in a... well, a little suspicious way. Black Adam Trailer: Netizens Are Super Impressed to See Dwayne Johnson as the Anti-Hero DC Character.

View Tweet Here:

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now. I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go. I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

