Dwayne Johnson is back with a bang with DC Comics hero as Warner Bros recently dropped the official trailer of Black Adam. The Rock's character backstory and his superpowers were the most talked about things on the internet. People also admired Dr Fate's presence in the trailer thanks to Pierce Brosnan. Black Adam Trailer: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Kneels Before No One in This Promo For His DC Film! (Watch Video).

Here's How Netizens Reacted to Dwayne Johnson's Trailer:

Insane Powers!

What The... 👀 Damn!! ..... How Can BLACK ADAM Seem To Be So Fast Like That He Can Even Catch An Incredibly Fast Flying Bomb THAT'S INSANE pic.twitter.com/oONIKjuTbx — Nindi.Jr ㄷㄱㅑㅊ (@Nindi_Jr) June 8, 2022

Goosebumps!

Just watch black Adam Trailer it's gives me waves of change of DC universe all totally when comes rock entery OMG I really got goosebumps #BlackAdam @TheRock — Samrat Shahi Thaquree (@SamratThaquree) June 8, 2022

Finally a Worthy DC Film!

Ayoooo @DCComics y’all must’ve had enough of the @MarvelStudios beating (in terms of making live action movies that people are actually excited to see in the big screen) because the new #BlackAdam trailer looking kinda badddd! W trailer, W D-Rock, W movie, very excited! #dc pic.twitter.com/DGTtIsOcDY — Mateso J. Ngoja (@iammateso) June 8, 2022

Solid Trailer!

Okokokokokok. Reeeeeeaaaallly liking how they're showing #BlackAdam s powers. Also! Doctor Fate!!!! 🎉 Yeah, This is a solid trailer. https://t.co/27JoQ5ATQZ — Dianna 🇩🇴 | #BlackLivesMatter (@GrlpantsGR) June 8, 2022

