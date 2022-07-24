Marvel has finally dropped the official teaser of Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it makes us miss the MCU star Chadwick Boseman even more as he is no longer with us. A mural of the late actor is how Marvel has paid tribute and we are taken to the world of Wakanda with the entry of Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Letitia Wright’s Shuri. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler’s Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Teaser

