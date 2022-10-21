A new look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been revealed and looks like Namor (Tenoch Huerta) ruthlessness is going to be plucked out right from the comics. Featuring an impressive look with a ton of action scenes, the new promo also provided us with a new look at the Black Panther (presumed to be Shuri) in the film. Starring Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and more, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11, 2022. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever Has a Runtime of 2 Hours and 41 Minutes, Makes It the Longest MCU Phase 4 Film.

Check Out the Teaser:

New TV spot for #WakandaForever with new footage pic.twitter.com/sQ3UJMkUKg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 21, 2022

