It looks like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be a grand event at the theatres as it has received a runtime of two hours and 41 minutes. This effectively makes it the longest Phase Four film and the second longest MCU film just behind Avengers: Endgame. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11, 2022. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever D23 Clip Leaks Online; Promo Featured Angela Basset and the Dora Milaje.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ will reportedly have a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes, the 2nd longest MCU film ever. (Source: https://t.co/hXBHtiD5fo) pic.twitter.com/lDiARVMtYs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 27, 2022

