Black Widow's final trailer is here! And it shows Scarlett Johansson's Natasha teaming up with some of her old buddies to fight off the Taskmaster. We also get to see how the Taskmaster controls and is associated with the Red Room, the training center for Black Widows.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)