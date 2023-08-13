BLACKPINK has etched their name in history by becoming the first-ever girl group to headline consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic MetLife Stadium. In a triumphant stride, they sold out their second night at the stadium during their Born Pink World Tour. This achievement elevates them to the league of powerhouses like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as the only female artists to achieve back-to-back sold-out performances at the revered venue. BLACKPINK's Lisa Shares Stylish Vacay Pics in Yellow Dress and Cross Halterneck Crop Top and Baggy Pants. Check Out The News Here:

