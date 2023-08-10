BLACKPINK's Lisa is truly a style icon. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share stylish photos of her from a recent vacation. Lisa is seen in a yellow cut-out dress which she accessorised with a beige bag and a watch. In another look, Lisa is seen in a yellow backless dress. She accessorised the look with a beige mini bag, watch, a chain and is seen wearing black slip-on flats in the pictures. In one of the looks, Lisa is seen in a light yellow cross halterneck crop top paired with baggy beige pants. She styled the look with black shades and a beige net cap. BLACKPINK's Jennie Looks Cute in White, K-Pop Idol Shares Stylish Looks on Insta.

Check Lisa's Vacay Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

