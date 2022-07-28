The trailer of Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monrore, is out! Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the Netflix drama gives glimpses of how life changed for Norma Jeane Mortensen after she became an actress in the Hollywood under the pseudonym Marilyn Monrore. The trailer also shows how she faced exploitation, troubled love life and many more issues in her private life. Blonde trailer offers a dark and haunting portrayal of the Hollywood icon. Blonde: Ana de Armas Looks Stunning as Marilyn Monroe In These BTS Pics!

Watch The Trailer Of Blonde Below:

