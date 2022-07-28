Ana de Armas took to Instagram to share some BTS photos of her time on the set of Blonde. In the post she talks about how it was a treat to work with actors like Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale. She also announced that a new trailer for the movie will be dropping soon. Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe releases on September 23, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Blonde: Vintage-Style Posters of Ana de Armas As Marilyn Monroe Are Out! (View Pics).

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)

