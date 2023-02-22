A new trailer for Boston Strangler is out, and it looks to be an intense watch. Based on true events and the murderer of the same name, Boston Strangler sees Keira Knightley step into the shoes of Loretta McLaughlin, the real-life reporter who broke the story of the Strangler. The film also stars Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper, David Dastmalchian and more. Directed by Matt Ruskin, Boston Strangler releases on Hulu on March 17. Dune Star David Dastmalchian Boards the Cast of Keira Knightley's Boston Strangler Movie.

Watch the Trailer for Boston Strangler:

