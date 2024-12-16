‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Teaser: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Goes ‘Sawadika’ As She Makes Her Acting Debut; Mike White’s HBO Series Premieres Feb 16, 2025 (Watch)

The first trailer for Mike White's drama series, 'The White Lotus Season 3' is here. This time, the show is set in Thailand with BLACKPINK star Lisa making her acting debut with it. Check out the trailer!

    BLACKPINK Lisa (Photo Credits: X)
    Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2024 11:50 PM IST

    The first trailer for season three of The White Lotus is finally here! The Emmy-winning series returns in 2025 with a new location and star cast. The trailer starts with viewers getting a glimpse at BLACKPINK's Lisa, who is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming instalment of the show. The White Lotus Season 3 will see some adventure-loving tourists enjoy the White Lotus resort chain in Thailand. HBO confirmed that The White Lotus Season 3 will premiere on February 16, 2025. Created, written and directed by Mike White, Sarah Catherine Hook, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nicholas Duvernay, Christian Friedel Charlotte Le Bon. Morgana O'Reilly and Lalisa Manobal.   ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Acting Debut As Hotel Receptionist in Mike White’s Acclaimed Series, BLINK Can’t Wait To Meet Mook (Watch Video).

    Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Teaser:

     

