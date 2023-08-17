Amid the divorce between Sam Asghari and pop icon Britney Spears, an exclusive report from Page Six reveals that Asghari allegedly aims to secure additional payment beyond their prenup conditions to safeguard Spears' undisclosed revelations. The 29-year-old Family Business actor is purportedly negotiating concessions while threatening to expose deeply embarrassing information about Spears unless compensated. Although the exact sum remains unclear, it's uncertain if the existing prenup permits such disclosures. Representatives for both parties are yet to respond. However, insiders suggest Spears' team is protective of her interests, vowing a respectful parting. One source dismisses Asghari's actions as "blackmail," asserting it won't come to fruition. Britney Spears Issues Statement After Alleged Assault by NBA Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Says She ‘Tapped Him on the Shoulder’ and Refutes ‘Grabbing Him From Behind’.

Check Out The News Here:

