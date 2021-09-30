Today is a huge day for all Britney Spears fans as the sensational singer finally won the major conservatorship battle against her father, who was removed as her conservator after 13 years. The Free Britney movement finally saw its result. This news took the internet by storm and many celebs reacted to the same. From Cher to Tayshia Adams, many stars shared joy on Britney finally being FREE. Check it out.

Cher

Thank God✨🌟✨ I’ve Talked & 🙏🏻🙏🏻‘d About This 4 YEARS👏🏼. IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER🎂‼️ BLESS OUR SUPER 🌟#FREEBRITNEY — Cher (@cher) September 29, 2021

Bette Midler

#BritneySpears is free. Congratulations to everyone who helped bring this about, especially Britney, who, after 13 years in the wilderness, never gave up until she was finally heard. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 30, 2021

Nicholas Hautman

Not Britney being semi-free for less than two hours and already flying a plane 💀 pic.twitter.com/L0yCN6qNDH — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) September 30, 2021

Ashley Widman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Widman (@ashley_widman)

Tayshia Adams

So happy to hear Britney Spears is getting what she wants - she deserves happiness and freedom just like the rest of us 💖 — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) September 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)