Camila Cabello took a long break from creating new music. The singer had released her song in February and now is all set to treat her fans with a new song. Rumoured to be titled "Don't Go Yet", Camila shared a few monochrome pictures to teaser her fans about the upcoming track.

Check The Post Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)