Candyman, the 2021 American horror film, is the reboot of the 1992 film by the same name, and also is the fourth film in the series. Directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and written by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), the movie has Aquaman fame Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead, while Teyonah Parris (WandaVision), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Utopia) and Colman Domingo (Euphoria) in the supporting cast. Tony Todd who played Candyman in the original, reprises his role in the reboot. Candyman is releasing in USA on August 27.

Watch the terrifying new trailer below:

