Marvel Studios has stepped into 2025 with a bang, with its highly-anticipated Captain America sequel, Captain America: Brave New World. All set to premiere in theatres on Valentine’s Day, the film has fans buzzed with speculations and theories, eager to see how the next chapter in MCU unfolds. Ahead of the film’s release, actor Anthony Mackie, who leads the movie as Captain America, got refreshingly candid in one of the interviews. Being Human x ‘Captain America – Brave New World’: Salman Khan Teases His Clothing Brand’s Collaboration With Upcoming MCU Film in the Most Funky Way!

When asked if he thinks his now-winged Captain America and Harrison Ford’s infamous Red Hulk could take on the likes of Deadpool and Wolverine, Mackie replied, "I think I could definitely give Deadpool a run for his money! I think that would probably be an even fight, I'm pretty good with my wings against his swords! I think the red rim would just cut him to pieces, so I think that could work out. And well, you can't really beat a Hulk, you can only try to tame a Hulk, so you know Wolverine, I don't see that going well for him, fighting the Red Hulk."

When they asked if he could recruit a Bollywood star as the next Avenger, Mackie expressed, "I think Shahrukh Khan, he's the damn best!" ‘Proud American’: Anthony Mackie Clarifies His ‘Captain America’ Comments on Instagram After Viral Video Sparks Debate – WATCH!

Watch the Trailer of 'Captain America: Brave New World':

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. With Kevin Feige and Nate Moore leading the production, this highly anticipated MCU film is generating immense excitement among Marvel fans, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated MCU films in 2025.

