Actress and Broadway star, Carole Cook passed away at the age of 98. She died 'peacefully' on Wednesday (January 11) from heart failure, confirmed an entertainment portal. She was well-known for starring in Sixteen Candles. May her soul RIP. Jeff Beck, Iconic Rock Guitarist, Dies at 78.

Carole Cook Passes Away:

‘Sixteen Candles’ actress Carole Cook has died at the age of 98. pic.twitter.com/zxOvY9jmJx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2023

