Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie aka Casandra Ventura has accused the rap mogul of ‘rape and physical abuse’. Diddy and Cassie were in a relationship from 2007 to 2018 and the latter has now filed lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend. However, Diddy has denied the allegations against him. A statement has been issued from his lawyer citing, “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a payday.” Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assaults, and Abuse by 4 Women, Including One Minor.

Cassie Files Lawsuit Against Diddy

Diddy has been sued by Cassie in federal court, accusing him of rape and years of physical abuse. pic.twitter.com/c9TUYS3wIb — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 16, 2023

Statement From The Rapper’s Lawyer

Diddy denies Cassie’s lawsuit allegations in new statement from his lawyer: “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally… pic.twitter.com/QCGv8A80C4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2023

