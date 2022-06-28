With the DCEU in full force now and Michael Keaton returning as Batman in next year's The Flash, fans have been wondering if Christian Bale would be open to returning to the role as well. Recently in an interview, the actor expressed that he would return to the role, but only under one condition, and that's if Christopher Nolan would ask him to. Thor Love and Thunder: Gorr Actor Christian Bale Didn't Know What the MCU Was Upon Joining Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

