A military tank once used by Former President of Syria Bashar al-Assad's forces is now repurposed by a local vegetable vendor to display his goods. A photo going viral shows a T-55 Soviet-era main battle tank, once a symbol of military power, has been repurposed as a market stall in Syria's Damascus. The tank, once part of the Assad regime's formidable military arsenal, now serves as a backdrop for local vendors selling vegetables and other goods. Syria News Update: Mohammed al-Bashir Appointed New PM Till March 1, 2025 As Germany Affirms Support for New Government, Israel Issues Warning.

T-55 Tank Once Served in Assad Regime Now Becomes Vegetable Stand

An T-55 Soviet Era Main Battle Tank being used as a market stall in Damascus Syria. pic.twitter.com/tb5phTuThD — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) December 16, 2024

